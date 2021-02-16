The site of the protected national park of Chiribiquete, again accessible to the public, with the Colombian president here Juan Manuel Santos, July 2, 2018 (DIANA SANCHEZ / AFP)

Some have dubbed the site “the Sistine Chapel of prehistoric times”. In the region of Serranía La Lindosa, in the heart of Colombia, 75,000 paintings from the prehistoric age and dating back 12,500 years are now listed. Last year, new research by Colombian and international anthropologists shed new light on their meanings.

There are now extinct animals that date back to the Ice Age such as the mastodon, the prehistoric relative of the elephant. He has not lived in South America for at least 12,000 years. But we also see animals still alive and the presence of Man. “There are animals such as bats, rodents, deer, caimans or lizards”, describes Jeison Lenis Chaparro Cardenas, an anthropologist who has been working on these paintings for eight years.

The individuals, in the majority of cases, are depicted dancing. There are also scenes where we see them hunting. Jeison Lenis Chaparro Cardenas, anthropologist to franceinfo

These cave paintings are spread over several sites, mainly in two areas: around the Lindosa, near the town of San Jose del Guaviare, and in the protected national park of Chiribiquete. About fifty painted walls measure up to 150 meters wide and 10 meters high.

The discovery of these paintings is not new. The first research began in the 1950s. But today, anthropologists have found new items, such as animal bones around the site. All the national and international media covered these latest discoveries, which boosted local tourism. According to tourist agencies contacted on the spot, attendance has been on the rise since the resumption of tourist visits. Last year, the site was of course inaccessible due to global containment linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now the tourists are back.

Residents near the site are also in demand. This is the case of William Alexander Rojas. His father’s house is about twenty minutes from the paintings. It confirms the public’s interest in the site: “It is clear that tourist attendance has been on the rise since the signing of the peace accords and since Unesco declared the Chiribiquete park ‘mixed heritage of humanity’.”

Before the pandemic, we had a large flow of foreign tourists. Now we have more local tourists. William Alexander Rojas, an inhabitant to franceinfo

Important clarification: these cave paintings have long been inaccessible to the public and to scientists, because the region was under the control of Farc ex-combatants, the revolutionary armed forces of Colombia. Since the signing of the 2016 peace agreements, the site is once again free to access. What many anthropologists regret, who fear the degradation of paintings.