Pakistani Malala Yousafzai received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. (GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

While the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has just been awarded to the United Nations World Food Program, what happens to the former Nobel Prize winners? Is their voice still heard? Has their price served as an accelerator to advance their cause?

In Colombia, the former president struggles to make his voice heard on the FARC

In 2016, former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos receives the Nobel Peace Prize, as his country announces the signing of historic peace agreements with the FARC, the former revolutionary armed forces of Colombia. A peace signed after more than 50 years of war. It was for his efforts to end the conflict that he received the award. At the time, it was controversial. Many considered this price premature, as the agreements were signed two months after obtaining the medal. Still others criticized the content of the agreements, and the fact that they were signed despite a referendum against.

Today we can say that the efforts of Juan Manual Santos more or less paid. Of course, the armed conflict has ceased, but peace agreements are struggling to be implemented. Hundreds of elders FARC have resumed arms, as have some historic commanders who went into exile in Venezuela. The political party of FARC, for its part, is still unstable while in the territories previously dominated by guerrillas, the fighting and the victims number in the hundreds. Criminal gangs, drug traffickers and paramilitary groups are fighting over the land. Juan’s voice Manual Santos therefore seems stifled, especially by the party of new president Ivan Duque, elected in 2018. His party of the radical right, as well as his mentor, ex-president Alvaro Uribe, were against the peace accords. They are still trying to get these deals canceled.

Pakistani Malala disappoints in her country

She too received the Nobel Peace Prize two years earlier, in 2014. Pakistani Malala Yousafzai at 17 years when she receives the award, awarded for its fight for the education of children and the rights of women. The youngest winner (and the first Pakistani woman to receive this award) was elected alongside the Indian Kailash Satyarthi. Malala is an icon in the fight for girls’ education and an icon of peace with an extraordinary journey that she recounts in a book. In 2012, as she came home from school by bus, two Taliban armed and masked shot him twice in the head and in the shoulder. The reason : she is already campaigning for girls’ education and notably participates in a radio blog BBC. She is then ttransferred to the UK for multiple operations.

Today in Pakistan, where she is widely criticized by religious fundamentalists, Malala has even more detractors than before. Those who supported her in the past criticize her for having, according to them, polished her speech. She did not support much for example the members of the PTM, a Pashtun movement that claims the rights of Pashtuns who live in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where she is from. Among the liberals, some were also disappointed because, according to them, Malala has become too close to the Pakistani authorities, and in particular to the army which holds the real power in Pakistan. When she returned to Pakistan in 2018, the first time since she left the country in 2012 to be treated, she is escorted by the army. Malala also comes from a modest social class, and therefore in Pakistan, where the caste system is still important, she is poorly perceived and very little supported.

In Iraq, the prize awarded to Nadia Murad was an accelerator for her fight

In Iraq, Nadia Murad also received the Nobel Peace Prize. It was in 2018 with the Congolese Denis Mukwege. This young Yazidi, originally from northern Iraq, was a former slave of Daesh and owes her distinction to her fight against the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. She continues today to fight for the violence committed against the Yazidi community to be recognized as crimes of “genocide”, and that there be a judgment of the culprits before an international court. Evidence-gathering progresses in Iraq, but trials are still far from expected to bring justice to the thousands of people who were killed or kidnapped in 2014. There are still 2,800 Yazidi women and children missing today, most likely in the hands of Daesh.

Nadia Murad therefore continues, regularly, to call on the international community to act. For her fight, the Nobel Prize was an accelerator, although she would certainly answer that it is “not enough”. But this prize has opened the doors to all international forums in which it can not only tell its story, testify, but also demand or propose things, and obtain answers. for example : just after obtaining this award, she was received at the Élysée, and Emmanuel Macron pledged at that time to host 100 Yazidi families. This distinction also made it possible to raise a lot of funds (including 2 million mobilized by France) for a foundation it created in 2018, and which supports reintegration or construction projects in northern Iraq. This Nobel Prize has given it greater visibility and political weight before all these bodies.