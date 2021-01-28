Francisco Javier Vera Manzanares. 11-year-old Colombian environmental activist. (FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT)

In his country, Francisco Javier Vera Manzanares already has a real notoriety. He’s a chubby little man with pretty dimples who wears big glasses with thick lenses. Francisco grew up in Villeta, in the mountains, a hundred kilometers from Bogota. This is where his ecological awareness developed. Two years ago, with some friends from primary school, Francisco founded “The Citizens of Life” (Ciudadanías Para la Vida) and parades through the city center, with banners and megaphone, to warn about climate change.

His group now has more than 200 members in Colombia, Mexico and Argentina. He joined the global movement of “Climate Fridays” (Fridays For Future) launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Francisco then began posting videos on social networks, first to talk about recycling, then to denounce mining, a synonym in Colombia of expropriations, illegal practices and armed gangs. In a video, published in July 2020, Francisco was already asking for more “tolerance and respect“with regard to its positions:

We, young people, of course we make TikTok videos, but we are also able to say what we think about the great subjects of our time Francisco Vera, 11, environmental activist

“We are not just the future. We are already affected by the decisions adults make,” he said. The message is clear: I am just a little boy and I am well aware of it. But I have the right to have an opinion.

The little boy ends up embarrassing. He is accused, often violently, of being instrumentalized, they say that he is too young, that he does not know what he is talking about. Until death threats, made on Twitter anonymously: it was January 15, less than 24 hours after the publication of a video in which Francisco asked the government to improve internet connections for children forced to distance school due to confinement.

The episode, publicized, arouses a wave of indignation. Personalities from the world of politics and entertainment come to the defense of Francisco. The police chief promises a reward of 10 million pesos (approximately 2,300 euros) for any information allowing the culprits to be arrested.



It must be said that the Colombian President, Ivan Duque, is putting the pressure, by publicly promising to find the “bandits” responsible for a “inadmissible act”. The case is still ongoing.

Francisco also receives a letter from a UN envoy from Michelle Bachelet, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, congratulating him on his pioneering work.

“The world needs more young people like you with their passion to protect the planet, she writes. We also agree with you that internet connectivity needs to be improved for boys and girls around the world. “

The reality is that in Colombia violence against environmental or human rights activists is on the rise. In 2019, according to British NGO Global Witness, 64 of them were murdered. Including community leaders opposed to mining or agribusiness.

Figures that make Colombia the most dangerous country for environmental defenders, due to armed groups vying for control of drug trafficking and illegal mining. Death threats like the ones Francisco received are common. Often unpunished.

The little boy, at the height of his 11 years and his imperturbable confidence, (obviously) promised that he would not give up. He writes on Twitter: now “I partly understand why it is so difficult to try to help this country. But I will continue to put my status as a citizen at the service of life.” With a raised fist emoticon.