At least five people have died in an attack by unknown attackers in western Colombia, reports La FM…

The incident took place in the municipality of Buenos Aires (Western Department of Cauca) in a building where cockfighting took place. According to journalists, the criminals first threw a grenade and then opened fire.

Local authorities are investigating. It is noted that illegal rebel and criminal groups operate in this area of ​​the Latin American republic.

We will remind, in early August, an attack was made on a police station in eastern Colombia, in the municipality of Chibu, where illegal criminal groups also operate. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt.

Earlier it was reported that during the attack, which occurred in northwest Colombia, killed at least six people.