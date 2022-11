FARC guerrilla 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Clashes between a breakaway faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and another armed group have left 18 dead in southwestern Colombia, near the border with Ecuador. On Saturday (19), “18 men were killed in a clash between the self-proclaimed ‘Comandos de la Frontera’ and the first front of dissidents ‘Carolina Ramirez’ of the FARC”, according to a bulletin published by the public human rights agency, without specifying whether they are civilian or military victims.

The clashes began in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Puerto Guzman, about 60 kilometers from the border with Ecuador. The Public Prosecutor requested “the presence of the security forces and the Public Ministry in the area”.

The organization had contact with representatives of President Gustavo Petro, as part of a preliminary phase of peace talks and had announced that it would reduce attacks on security forces to reach a bilateral ceasefire in Colombia. The Comandos de la Frontera are an armed group that controls drug trafficking routes on the border with Ecuador.