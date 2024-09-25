Die mit modernster Technologie ausgestattete Halle ist unter anderem mit 900 Tonnen Spezialsand gefüllt, der Eigenschaften von Mondstaub nachahmt. Dazu kommen Scheinwerferanlagen, welche die speziellen Lichtverhältnisse auf dem Erdtrabanten, speziell auf dessen erdabgewandter Seite, simulieren können. Da auf dem Mond nur ein Sechstel der irdischen Schwerkraft wirkt, werden die Mond-Astronauten in spe in LUNA mit Seilen nach oben gezogen, so dass das Körpergewicht teilweise entlastet wird.

Es gibt auch eine spezielle Kammer, in der Schutzvorkehrungen gegen Staub getestet werden können. Mondsand oder Regolith bestehe aus feinen scharfkantigen Körnern, die Geräten stark zusetzen könnten, erklärte das DLR. In die Sandschicht im Luna seien zudem Objekte wie Lavatunnel oder Plexiglaselemente integriert. Letztere simulieren Wassereis, das mit Radarsensoren erkundet werden könne.

Almost like the real thing: LUNA’s artificial lunar surface. AP

A living and recreation area for astronaut training called Flexhub is also to be added. Luna offers a “realistic operational environment” for training and equipment tests, said DLR project manager Thomas Uhlig on Wednesday. This will enable technologies and strategies to be “intensively tested and optimized” before they are used on the moon. According to ESA, one area can simulate the use of drills up to three meters below ground. Tests in the hall can be remotely controlled from control centers around the world.

The facility at the ESA site in Cologne-Porz is located right next to the European Astronaut Center there, where astronauts train for their space missions, for example, to stay at the International Space Station. The opening of the facility is an important milestone in European space research, said ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher. LUNA positions Europe “at the forefront” of lunar exploration and will also further advance international cooperation in space exploration. According to the ESA, LUNA is also open to astronauts and scientists from other space organizations such as NASA, as well as from research institutions and companies. Representatives of the American space agency also took part in the opening ceremony for LUNA.

The entrance of LUNA in Cologne-Porz. dpa

The moon, which was last visited by humans in 1972, has been the focus of interest of the major spacefaring nations for some time now. In September next year, NASA plans to send four astronauts, including a woman, to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission. The crew will fly around the moon several times on board an Orion spacecraft before returning to Earth. The first moon landing of Artemis III is planned for this decade. ESA is also heavily involved in the Artemis project. There are even plans for a joint “Moon Village”, a moon base for research purposes. China and India also want to go to the moon.

LUNA was planned jointly by ESA and DLR. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia contributed financially to the project, which cost around 45 million euros. ESA and DLR are located on a site at Cologne/Bonn Airport. In addition to the ESA Astronaut Center EAC, there are other research facilities and test facilities there.