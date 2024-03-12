In an act of violence that has shaken the city of Rosario, in Argentina, a hitman ended the life of Bruno Bussanich, a 25-year-old young man and father of a two-year-old child, at his workplace at a station. Puma service in the west zone.

Security cameras captured the chilling moment in which the murderer, dressed in Bermuda shorts and with a hood that hid his face, committed the crime in just three seconds.

The crime, which occurred at 11:22 pm on Saturday, is the fourth drug attack on innocent people in just five daystriggering deep fear in the Rosario population.

In a second video, you can see the victim doing his daily tasks when the hitman enters and shoots him three times, brutally taking his life.

This tragic event has sent the community into a state of shock and has generated an urgent call for the authorities to take drastic measures. The governor of Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pullaro, and the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, will lead a crisis committee in response to this escalation of violence.

The threats directed at the provincial leader and the message left by the criminals, which pointed to a union of various criminal gangs, suggest a disturbing coordination between criminal groups. This act not only seeks to sow fear, but also influence the security policies of the State.

Furthermore, the choice of Bussanich as the target of this attack was not random, but part of a strategy to paralyze the city, following a series of violent actions that included the murder of two taxi drivers and the attack on a bus; as pointed out in 'La Nación'.

The lack of public transportation and the protest measures announced by various unions and business chambers reflect the impact that this event has had on the daily lives of citizens.

The letter left by the criminals highlights their demands for 'rights and respect', while criticizing the security measures implemented in provincial prisons.

“This war is not about territory, it is against Pullaro and Cococcioni. Just as we reached 300 deaths, by being united we are going to kill more innocents per year. We don't want cell phones, we want our rights. See our children and family and respect them. We don't want to negotiate anything. We want our rights. This is for all prisoners, wards and jails. Enough of continuing to humiliate the family. Pullaro and Cococcioni, take the blame for innocent deaths. Sincerely: North zone, south zone, west zone, united,” the letter reads.

This incident makes it clear that the fight against organized crime in Rosario is a challenge that requires a forceful and coordinated response from the authorities.

