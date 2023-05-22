A man forgot a plastic bag containing 100 grams of cocaine inside the school backpack of his 4-year-old nephew, who attends a childhood institute in Isola Capo Rizzuto, in Calabria. The teachers noticed the boy and his companions playing with the substance and immediately seized the package of white powder, immediately alerting the authorities.

The carabinieri, with the support of colleagues from the operational section of the Crotone Company and the dog unit of the Crotone Finance Police, have identified the owner of the substance, a 30-year-old local already known to the police. The military seized the drugs and alerted social services.

The boy’s uncle was arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing. He was taken to prison at the disposal of the prosecutor on duty at the Crotone Public Prosecutor’s Office. The judge of the Court then validated the arrest by confirming the custody in prison.

