During his visit to Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Claudia Sheinbaum He met with women who work in the maquiladoras, whom he recognized for their work.

“Today I spoke with women who work in the maquiladoras of Ciudad Juárez and their life stories are a lesson in strength and sacrifice that generated the country, employment, foreign investment and gross domestic product, but did not promote well-being,” he said.

During the meeting, Claudia Sheinbaum recounted the actions promoted by his government in Mexico City, such as the program ”The Aggressor Leaves the House” or the implementation of the strategy ”Safe Trails”to guarantee social justice for those sectors of the population that have been victims of great inequalities, as is the case of women.

Before dozens of workers, the former head of CDMX Government He stated that the industry created jobs and foreign investment in the area; However, he forgot about the well-being of women, so he said that, with the Fourth Transformation, the goal is to generate and distribute wealth more equitably.

“That is the past. With the transformation, the essence is industrial development that generates and distributes wealth, but above all that promotes well-being,” said Sheinbaum.

Before women workers in the maquila, Sheinbaum Pardo asserted that with the 4T, there will be better wages, decent work, education, health and housing.

“In the case of women, a care system that provides education to their children from early childhood. It is feasible, it is possible, it is the yearning for everything”. Sheinbaum stated.

Also during your visit toured the facilities of a fiber optic maquiladorawhere he took the opportunity to speak with businessmen in the area about industrial development.

“We spoke with some maquila businessmen about how to promote comprehensive industrial development and the well-being of workers. I took note, ”he said.

Upon arrival, Sheinbaum was greeted with a Juan Gabriel impersonatorwhom he fondly remembered after his death on August 28, 2016, since the candidate’s father was inclined towards the compositions and themes of the so-called “Divo de Juárez”.

