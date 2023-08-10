The Novocheboksarsky City Court ordered 18 citizens of the Philippines who were detained in Chuvashia while checking a bus with foreigners for violating migration laws. On Wednesday, August 9, reports website Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic.

“A bus with 37 foreigners was stopped by the traffic police at the Rubezh police post. Half of the passengers did not have documents authorizing their stay in the Russian Federation. Foreigners followed from Moscow to Kazan, according to them, on an excursion, ”the message says.

As clarified in the press service of the department, there were 18 citizens of the Philippines in the country who were noticed in avoiding leaving Russia after the expiration of the period of stay (part 1.1 of article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation). Of these, 17 are women who, according to them, worked in Moscow as nannies and governesses.

The violators were placed in a temporary detention center for foreign citizens of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia, where they will be until the execution of the court decision.

Earlier, on July 11, the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Irina Volk, reported that approximately 7,000 foreign violators were deported from Russia in June as part of the first stage of the Illegal-2023 complex operational and preventive operation. In addition, more than 2,000 criminal cases were initiated related to the organization of illegal migration and other illegal actions related to state borders.