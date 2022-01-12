In Chuvashia, about 40 schoolchildren turned to doctors with complaints of abdominal pain and fever. This was reported on January 12 by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Chuvash Republic.

According to preliminary data, in MBU “Secondary School No. 16” from January 11 to 12, 40 students felt unwell. In total, more than 150 students did not come to school, including for health reasons.

Currently, schoolchildren are provided with the necessary medical care, their lives are not in danger.

“On behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Chuvash Republic, the Prosecutor’s Office of Novocheboksarsk organized an inspection on the fact of mass appeal of students of MBU“ Secondary School No. 16 ”in Novocheboksarsk for medical help. The prosecutor of Novocheboksarsk, Viktor Ivanov, immediately left for the school, ”says message regional prosecutor’s office.

During the audit, the circumstances and causes of the incident will be established, an assessment of the activities of the educational institution and the enterprise that organizes the catering of schoolchildren will be given.

Earlier, on December 24, a criminal case was opened in the Bryansk region after the mass poisoning of students in grades 1-4 of the Gordeevskaya secondary school.