Rescuers flew to the village of Nunligran in Chukotka, which was left without heating due to the accident, reports RIA News…

The violation of the heating system in the village happened the day before. Due to an accident at a section of the main network, the supply of heat is limited in residential buildings where about 200 people live, as well as in the school. The village is now about 23 degrees below zero.

The regional department of industrial policy reported that a group of six rescuers was sent to the village to carry out emergency rescue operations and organize the work of the primary life support of the population.

On the official website The Chukotka Autonomous Okrug added that earlier heat guns, diesel generators, welding machines, a set of radiators and spare parts for tank trucks were additionally delivered to the village. 142 people were taken to neighboring villages.

On the eve of Nunligran, Governor Roman Kopin visited, he instructed to provide material assistance to each family in the village.

We add that the leak in the system has already been eliminated, houses have gradually begun to be connected to the heating supply.