Investigators have completed the investigation of the criminal case against the former chairman of the Duma of Chukotka Alexander Maslov, accused of abuse of power, reported April 17, Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

It is noted that the investigation was conducted on two crimes. Maslov was charged under paragraph 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding official powers by a person holding a public position of a subject of the Russian Federation”).

According to the investigators, in the period from 2016 to 2021, Maslov single-handedly made illegal decisions to encourage and reward himself as chairman of the Duma of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, and the amount of bonuses significantly exceeded those established by the Council of the Duma of the Autonomous Okrug. In addition, Maslov issued illegal orders to establish and pay himself quarterly and annual bonuses based on the results of work, decisions on the appointment of which were not made by the council of the district duma.

The department added that as a result of Maslov’s machinations, a monthly supplement to the old-age insurance pension was set for life for 289 thousand rubles more than it was supposed to, and subsequently this amount was reduced at the stage of preliminary investigation.

As a result, the budget of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug suffered damage in the amount of more than 16.3 million rubles. During the investigation, the court seized the property of the accused in the amount of more than 46 million rubles.

At the same time, Maslov refused to admit guilt. The case was sent to the prosecutor for approval of the indictment.

Maslov’s arrest on charges of abuse of authority became known on December 12, 2021. The regional Investigation Department of the ICR reported that the accused at that time admitted his guilt, he was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.