What does light consist of? From particles and waves. How is that possible? It can’t be, it’s a paradox. And yet it works.

This explanation is used by J. Robert Oppenheimer to illustrate the mystery of quantum mechanics, in Oppenheimer. But it is also a reflection on the film itself. Because it also consists of two parts that really shouldn’t fit together. Director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar, Tenet) created a combination of a relatively straightforward Hollywood biofilm and a philosophical film that mixes facts, events, theories and political realities in a manic search for truth: who was Oppenheimer?

Suppose the Oppenheimer after two hours of running time had ended, even then it would have been an excellent film. We follow a young Oppenheimer on his journey through Europe in the interwar period, on a mission to learn about quantum mechanics from the best. At night he lies awake: flashing images of the smallest particles, the building blocks of the universe, tease him.

Meanwhile, the film jumps back and forth manically. Forward: Oppenheimer, the most famous scientist in the world after World War II, becomes head of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. Back: Oppenheimer sets up his quantum mechanics program at Berkeley just before World War II. Forward: flash forwards in beautiful black and white show Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) before the US Senate. His job in Eisenhower’s administration is hanging by a thread, and a feud with Oppenheimer over the US nuclear agenda plays a major part in it. How did that happen? Nolan constantly gives just the right amount of information, dosed in powerful dialogues, even one-liners, delivered by world-famous, rock-solid actors who sometimes only pass one scene.

Intensity of an action movie

Oppenheimer’s career throbs with an intensity and urgency that transcends even Nolan’s action films: his womanizing, his mental problems, his research into black holes, his near-Communist activism, his drive to get involved in the development of the atomic bomb… Until the Trinity test, the first detonation of an atomic bomb. Before that blow, Nolan blew up kilotons of explosives and you can feel it. But because it is built up so carefully, you also feel the weight of the moment. The end of one era and the beginning of a world of paranoia and fear: now humanity has the power to self-destruct.

And then begins Oppenheimer really. At all costs, he now wants to stop the development of an even more powerful hydrogen bomb. He is ashamed of what he has created. Or not? Does he make himself a martyr, one who inadvertently created and bears the burden of an uncontrollable monster in order to save himself in the eyes of history? Robert Oppenheimer is proud, terrified, selfish, cunning and a victim. Often at the same time. It’s not possible. It is a paradox, yet it is true.

Oppenheimer achieves unprecedented psychological depth for a Hollywood biofilm. Actor Cillian Murphy is perfect as Oppenheimer. Subtle but intense, able to act out a bottomless pit of emotions with just his eyes and clenched jaws. Other biographical movies about scientists – A Beautiful Mind, The Imitation Game, Hidden Figures – pale in comparison, feel like B-documentaries rolled into the classroom on colossal TVs.

Not everything is perfect. Einstein is a bit of a caricature. And sometimes the dialogues are just a little too forced. For example, when Oppenheimer “coincidentally” reads his most famous quote to his mistress. Those are blemishes that you quickly forget and forgive.

Oppenheimer is the best film directed by Christopher Nolan to date. And maybe the best movie he will ever make. Because he makes the fear of the bomb personal. In a scene in the final hour of the film, Oppenheimer gives a victory speech after the destruction of Hiroshima. While singing the praises of his own work, he sees the white light of an explosion. The faces of his audience are peeling off. One of those faces, the most prominent one, belongs to Nolan’s daughter. Nolan is also angry at and fascinated by Oppenheimer at the same time.

Biopic Oppenheimer. Directed by: Christopher Nolan. Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh. Length: 180 minutes. ●●●●●