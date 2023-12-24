On national television, the president recalled the events of January 8th and said that the “coup attempt” had the effect of uniting the country's institutions in favor of democracy

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) the union between Brazilians and the return of dialogue in its end-of-year speech shown on national radio and television.

In his Christmas speech, the Chief Executive listed the main social programs resumed by the government in 2023, stating that the economy grew despite financial market projections. He said that the approval of the tax reform was “historical” and that the country “He was once again heard in the most important international forums”.

Watch (5min40s):

The head of the Executive recalled the extremist acts of January 8th and, during his speech, images of the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers were shown. “The hatred of some against democracy has left deep scars and divided the country”he said.

The speech of national reconciliation was one of the hallmarks that the government tried to impress throughout the first year of Lula's third term, under the slogan “Union and Reconstruction”. The phrase was designed to be a counterpoint to the former president's management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the political polarization explained in the 2022 elections.

Throughout the year, however, the PT member and his allies accumulated statements that contradicted the tone of the speech. Lula, for example, constantly mentioned his predecessor in speeches and interviews, always with a negative connotation. Most of the time, she did not mention Bolsonaro's name. Lula classified the former president, for example, as “genocidal”“thug” and “that thing”. Read here some of the president's criticisms of his opponents.

This was Lula's 3rd speech on national television in 2023. The 1st was shown on April 30th for Labor Day, celebrated on May 1st. It lasted 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Watch below:

The 2nd statement was aired on September 6th for Brazilian Independence Day, celebrated on September 7th. It lasted 7 minutes and 20 seconds. Watch below:

End of year campaign

The federal government launched the campaign on December 10, 2023 “Brazil is one people”. Advertising pieces will be broadcast until December 31st on open TV, cinema, radio, digital outdoor media, static on urban furniture (type billboard) and on the internet, on websites and social networks.

The objective, according to Palácio do Planalto, is “mobilize Brazilians to consolidate the reconstruction of the country”. 8 commercials were released to convey the message.

The campaign is made up of videos that, according to the government, “place Brazilians as protagonists of everyday stories about reconciliations”what “their message is to combat denialism and intolerance” and “bring examples of people benefiting from social programs”.

Watch the campaign videos at this link.