Although his arrival at Getafe has not yet been officially made, in Chivas they no longer have José Juan Macías in the team After both Spain and Mexico have confirmed that everything is agreed between both teams so that the loan can be given.
It is not surprising that now in a press conference within Chivas this topic was the one that was most talked about, however, few waited for the response of the Flock player Jesus Sanchez, who stated within Chivas they will not suffer the loss of their striker since there are players who can replace him without any problem.
“For nothing (it will take Macías), a team is made up of 11. Without a doubt José Juan contributed his goals, but I think there are teammates who can substitute that position well and who can do it in a great way. The team consists of 25 players. And I think that in the end no one is indispensable. José Juan contributed a lot, but the colleagues who are there will do it in a great way “
– Jesus Sanchez
Chivas has among its ranks at least 3 more center-forwards: Oribe Peralta, César Huerta and Ángel Zaldívar, footballers who will undoubtedly be able to fill the position that the 21-year-old attacker will leave vacant right now.
