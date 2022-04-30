The Chivas team is more motivated than ever. The players have shown a new face on the field and the results have begun to arrive, so much so that now they are expecting a rival for the playoff of the competition, forgetting the bad time they had until a few weeks ago.
Until the arrival of coach Ricardo Cadena, the situation at the club was bleak. The numbers were red and the performance on the field left much to be desired. In this regard, Jesús Angulo stated that former coach Marcelo Michel Leaño was not ‘made up in bed’.
“No (we made Leaño a bed), we dedicate ourselves to working whoever is there, it is our job and we have to do it in the best way, for that part it is not like that. We are the ones who are affected by whether things go well or badly, ”she said in an interview in a dynamic carried out on Twitter.
On the other hand, “Canelo” said he was happy and motivated by the good moment in which the people from Guadalajara find themselves, emphasizing that they hoped to close in the first four, although now they will look for a place in the next round of the contest.
“We have that hope of qualifying in the top four. We are focused on that, on getting a good result and hoping that other results will be combined to finish in the top four. But if not, I think we had a great closing and that will be important to have the motivation and desire to have good results”, he sentenced.
The Chivas team beat the Rayos del Necaxa by the slightest difference on the last date of the contest, so now they are only waiting for the rival in turn for the playoff game.
