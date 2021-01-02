A resident of Chita died as a result of tubing at the Mountain Svetlaya ski resort. On Saturday, January 2, reports press service Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Trans-Baikal Territory.

Despite the ban, a 38-year-old woman in a rented inflatable tubing decided to go down the ski slope.

“But one of the turns the woman was thrown off the track, she hit a standing tractor and received multiple injuries, including the body, head,” the department said.

After that, the victim was taken to one of the Chita hospitals, but doctors could not save her and she died a few hours later.

On this fact, investigators are conducting a pre-investigation check.

In turn, representatives of the ski complex on its official page in the social network “VKontakte” reported that the deceased was moving down the slope intended for skiing and snowboarding. At the same time, according to them, she was intoxicated. The leadership of Svetlaya Mountain also offered condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

On December 29, the chief physician of the first professional network of orthopedic salons, Artem Nikolaev, called tubing riding the most traumatic winter entertainment, since they practically cannot be controlled.

The specialist recommended choosing the right place for skiing: the maximum slope of the slope should be no more than 20 degrees, there should be no obstacles in the form of trees, bushes and jumps. According to the doctor, a gentle slope is a guarantee of safety. In no case should you go down on a “cheesecake”, standing on your feet, lying head first, spin it. You need to sit in the tubing one at a time, your legs need to be raised as high as possible and hold on tight. It is absolutely impossible to brake with your feet. It is also important not to forget about protective equipment.

In addition, the expert called for a sober assessment of one’s strength and not to abuse alcohol while vacationing at a ski resort.