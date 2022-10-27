In Chisinau, protesters lined up in the “corridor of shame” near the parliament building

In Chisinau, protesters lined up in the “corridor of shame” for deputies in front of the parliament building. This is reported RIA News.

The rally is attended by representatives of the Shor party, communist deputies, as well as their supporters. Protesters lined up in two rows outside the parliament’s backyard and booed ruling party MPs on their way to work. In addition, the participants of the rally held in their hands photographs of the dispersal of the tent city, which took place on October 16th.

“With today’s action, we express our attitude to the ruling party, to the leadership of the country, who say that bandits and traitors to the motherland come out to rallies,” said one of the leaders of the protest movement, Dinu Turcanu. He accused the authorities of violating human rights and destroying Moldova’s international relations.

On October 16, protesters clashed with the police in Chisinau. Opposition supporters tried several times to break through the police cordon, but were driven back by special squads.

According to the director of the Center for Analysis, Research and Forecasts of the Chisinau Balkan-center, Sergei Manastyrly, a surge in protest activity is expected in Moldova in winter. The reason for this is the continued rise in gas prices and inflation.