In his first visit to China in almost 20 years, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. On Friday, September 22, Xi Jinping announced a “strategic partnership” between the two countries, as the Syrian leader makes attempts to emerge from international isolation.

On Friday, September 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China and Syria had formed a “strategic partnership” during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, isolated on the international stage and seeking funds to rebuild his country.

This is the first visit to China in almost 20 years for the Syrian president, who in 2004 was the first Syrian leader to visit China since diplomatic relations were established with Beijing in 1956.

The Chinese president received his counterpart in Hangzhou (east), on the sidelines of the Asian Games. “Today we will jointly announce the establishment of a China-Syria strategic partnership, which will mark a milestone in the history of bilateral relations,” said Xi Jinping, according to ‘CCTV’ images.

Bashar al-Assad stood before him, surrounded by a delegation of nine people, in a room decorated with a huge fresco depicting the Great Wall of China and on which the Chinese and Syrian flags were raised.

“In the face of an international situation full of instability and uncertainty, China is willing to continue working with Syria, supporting each other, promoting friendly cooperation and jointly upholding fairness and justice at the international level,” Xi Jinping added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Hangzhou city on September 22, 2023. © Sana via Reuters

China, which is one of President Assad’s allies, has supported him in the UN Security Council, regularly abstaining when resolutions contrary to the Syrian government are put to a vote.

China and Syria “have stood the test of international change,” Xi Jinping insisted.

Al-Assad tries to escape isolation

This trip by the Syrian president, who rarely leaves his country, is all the more important after the recent demonstrations in Soueida, in southern Syria, calling for his departure.

This year, the Assad Government has begun a rapprochement with several Arab countries, after years of isolation as a result of the war in their country.

This normalization of relations was confirmed in May with the return of Damascus to the Arab League and the participation of the Syrian president in a summit in Saudi Arabia.

Beijing, for its part, is playing an increasingly important role in the Middle East, as demonstrated by the spectacular rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

China, very active in a region that has historically been of strategic importance to the United States, is promoting its ambitious Silk Road project, which involves massive investment in infrastructure to improve trade links between Asia, Europe, Africa and more. there.

Syria joined the project in January 2022 and expects significant economic benefits.

The war in Syria has caused massive destruction of infrastructure and wiped out several crucial sectors for the economy, including oil, while the Syrian government is under heavy international sanctions.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French