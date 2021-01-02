One of the users of the Chinese platform Sohu has compiled a list of the most popular snacks for alcohol among Russians.

The first place is occupied by pickles, especially pickled cucumbers, but, according to him, the Russians pickle everything that is in the garden: tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, cabbage.

In addition, in Russia, they can pickle or pickle anything, not only vegetables, but, for example, white meat, the Chinese believes.

He did not forget about dried fish, calling its taste “really unbearable”, but as the author of the post noted, “Russians really like it.”

The user believes that during a feast, as a rule, Russians do not need special snacks.

“Everything that is“ at hand ”will do: black bread, baked potatoes, raw onions and even the“ smell of a fur hat ”can be used as a snack to alcohol,” he is quoted as saying.InoSMAND”.

It is noted that the Russians also make meat jelly and fish aspic, but instead of pork skin and fish bones, as is customary in China, they actually put meat and fish there.

Among the appetizers listed, he also named shish kebab and caviar, calling the latter “Russia’s signature dish.”

On December 28, the director of the sommelier school, Erkin Tuzmukhamedov, spoke about the best way to eat alcohol to avoid a hangover. According to the specialist, when consuming alcoholic beverages, one should remember about salty foods, which will allow the body to better cope with alcohol. Therefore, Russian cuisine dishes such as pickles, mushrooms, sauerkraut, cucumbers, herring are “the best snack in the world.”