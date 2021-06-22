Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.21.2021 22:55:28

In China, a 10-story building in less than 29 hours by the company BROAD Group in Changsha city in eastern Hunan province, lor which could be considered a record.

This rapid form of construction is due to the use of modular prefabricated building units known as “Living Building System “.

According to the RT portal, the construction was carried out in 28 hours and 45 minutes because the various components of the system were designed in such a way that could be transported from the factory to the job site in a standard container.

Once on the construction site, the modules are arranged in position with the help of a crane and They are screwed in by hand and also wired directly at the plant.

The company explains that the steel plates it has developed to provide structural support the units have a production cost considerably lower than those used conventionally.

The video of the construction of the building went viral on social networks due to the speed at which it was made and is expected for these modular building units to become popular around the world and for buildings to be more efficient.

