Chinese epidemiologists: the risk of “disease X” is increasing, but the pandemic can be avoided

The threat of the global spread of the theoretical “disease X” is growing, but the pandemic can still be avoided. Writes about this TASSciting the words of the head of the State Administration for Disease Control and Prevention of the People's Republic of China, Wang Hesheng.

According to Chinese epidemiologists, the risk of a pandemic of an infectious disease caused by an as yet unknown potential pathogen is increasing due to factors such as global climate change, increased anthropogenic impact on the biosphere, and frequent transmission of infections from species to species. Wang Hesheng said this at a briefing of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

Earlier, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov reported that “disease X” could be something new for humanity, a previously unknown pathogen, or it could be the work of scientists. However, the probability of “disease X” occurring within 10 years is not high. An exception, as he clarified, can be considered active actions to create hybrid, chimeric infections that will have new properties and high pathogenicity. The risk of such pathogens leaking from laboratories cannot be assessed probabilistically.

“Disease X” is any hypothetical infectious disease caused by an as yet undiscovered pathogen that could lead to a global pandemic. While the emergence of Disease X itself is likely inevitable, the pandemic is preventable.