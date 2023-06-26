Global Times: Quick suppression of Prigozhin’s rebellion strengthened Vladimir Putin’s authority

The swift crackdown on the June 23-24 rebellion by Wagner private military company (PMC) head Yevgeny Prigozhin showed that the Kremlin retains a strong deterrence capability and bolstered the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The newspaper reports Global Times with reference to Chinese experts.

Cui Heng, a research fellow at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, said the West is closely monitoring the situation, hoping to provoke anti-Russian sentiment. According to him, such actions by Western countries are “a common tactic, as well as part of their cognitive war since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis.”

“However, the suppression of the rebellion in such a short period of time has actually strengthened the authority of the Putin administration, which has little effect on the battlefield between Russia and Ukraine,” he stressed.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, commenting on Prigozhin’s rebellion, emphasized Beijing’s belief that Russia “can maintain state stability”, as well as achieve development and prosperity, and China supports it in this. At the same time, she noted that she did not have data on a telephone conversation between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.