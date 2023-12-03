FT: More than 8 million Chinese cannot pay their loans

A record number of more than 8 million Chinese have defaulted on loans since the coronavirus pandemic began, underscoring the depth of China’s economic downturn. This is reported by Financial Times (FT).

Some 8.54 million people aged 18 to 59 are officially blacklisted by authorities after failing to make payments on loans ranging from mortgages to business loans, according to Chinese courts.

As the publication clarifies, this figure is equivalent to approximately one percent of working-age Chinese adults and has grown from 5.7 to 8.54 million defaulters since the beginning of 2020 – the pandemic has slowed economic growth and reduced household incomes.

“The rampant rise in defaulters is a result of not only cyclical but also structural problems (…) The situation may get worse before it gets better,” said Deng Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.

Under Chinese law, people blacklisted are prohibited from engaging in a range of economic activities, including buying airline tickets and making payments through mobile apps, posing a further setback for an economy reeling from a slowing real estate sector and declining consumer confidence.

