Since September last year, the number of Internet users in China has increased by 5.2% and exceeded 989 million people, follows from report China Network Information Center (CNNIC) Wednesday, February 3rd.

It is noted that the coefficient of access of the population to the Internet increased by 3.4 percentage points in five months and reached 70.4%. In addition, for the first time in the country’s history, the gross product of the Internet industry in 2020 exceeded 100 trillion yuan ($ 15.4 trillion).

“Networked technologies have played an important role in the implementation of measures to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, becoming a key factor thanks to which China was the only country in the world to demonstrate positive GDP growth,” the center noted.

China has been the leader in e-commerce for the eighth consecutive year, CNNIC noted. Thus, over the past year, the volume of online retail sales in the country increased by 10.9% and exceeded 11.76 trillion yuan ($ 1.81 trillion).

On January 20, it was reported that investments in the development of 5G networks in Russia from 2021 to 2027 could amount to 1-1.1 trillion rubles.

Analysts expect the start of active implementation of 5G in the country in 2024, however, the amount of necessary costs and the timing of the deployment of the promising generation of communications will be affected by the uncertainty with the allocation of frequencies and the requirements for using exclusively Russian equipment.