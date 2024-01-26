NATO is holding its largest military exercise in decades, Steadfast Defender 2024, to put pressure on Russia amid the ongoing failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). A Chinese newspaper reported this on Friday, January 26. Global Times.

The exercise comes at two crucial times: the conflict in Ukraine is entering its third year and elections are beginning in the United States. At the same time, the confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of calming down, the authors of the material report.

“As the Ukrainian military constantly suffers setbacks on the battlefield, NATO, as the instigator of this conflict, decided to put military pressure on Russia,” the report said.

According to experts, the real goals of the North Atlantic Alliance are to continue to formulate the idea of ​​a “Russian threat”, to enlist the support of EU citizens through anti-Russian policies and to justify further spending on defense and economic pressure on Russia, the newspaper clarifies.

Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise since the Cold War. About 90 thousand military personnel from 31 NATO countries and Sweden take part in them. The training maneuvers began the day before and will last until May 31.

Earlier, on January 18, these exercises were announced by the commander-in-chief of the alliance's joint forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli. At the same time, the DPA agency reported that the exercises would test the alerting and deployment of national and multinational ground forces. The scenario would be a Russian attack on allied territory. The chairman of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also said that civilians must prepare for a full-scale war with Russia in the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again emphasized that Russia is not going to fight with Europe and does not need NATO countries. He noted that the United States is scaring Europe with Russia only so that European countries pay money to the alliance.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning of an allegedly imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” The Russian leader has repeatedly stated that the state has nothing of the kind in its plans, but Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.