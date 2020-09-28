In early September, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, an eminence in China and awarded the Republic Medal for his work during the pandemic, confirmed the end of the pandemic, assuring that the Asian country “has defeated the current outbreak.”

A reality supported by the numbers, since China chains 43 consecutive days without registering infections at the local level, since the 21 detected this Monday are from abroad. Nor does it add any more deaths from this disease, so that the population is already calmer and “begins to not be aware of the news,” according to Alberto Belmonte, a psychologist from Cadiz who has lived in the Asian country for more than five years. So high is the relaxation that the Communist Party recently organized a massive event to thank the doctors for their work Y the country has reopened its borders: “Now it is easier access for those Chinese citizens who were abroad, and are beginning to return.”

In this way, Belmonte ensures that it is “all very normalized” there. It is still mandatory to wear the mask in those places where there are more crowds, but “on the streets most do not wear them and even the safety distance is not respected”. “It starts to look like a thing of the past, although two days ago the Chinese Government requested Caution because now we are entering a time in which with the cold there can be regrowths”, He points out in The Digital Voice.

This victory has been achieved, from Belmonte’s point of view, thanks to the operation of “Methods that reduce risks”. In this sense, he highlights that “the application has worked very well, where after QR code your data comes out. If you have a green code, you can pass. If it’s red, get out. The temperature, and they are done test. Small virus-free villages have even cut off access to protect themselves, isolating themselves, preventing the spread. This union of measures has minimized contagions ”.

Surprised with the Spanish situation

In April, the psychologist predicted in a interview for the same medium that Spain would do worse than China because the situation was more out of control. However, he claims to feel “surprised” with the situation that our country has reached again in this second wave. “I don’t understand what they are doing”, manifests. In this line, it suggests that the Spanish Government has rushed with the de-escalated, which should have been more gradual. “The Chinese government is paternalistic, protects and decides for the people, and the opening did not proceed until the pandemic was fully controlled. You couldn’t leave for anything, not to work, not with schedules, not any excuse. In Spain it has become faster and uncontrolled”.

“Each country is a slave to its situation and tourism is key in our country. Clubs, bars opened too fast… and that in China was the latest along with gymnasium and cinemas. I understand that the business man will tell me, what about me? Absolutely right, but the fact is that here the economic issue neither worried before nor worries now, “he adds before stating that drastic measures will have to be taken if the situation continues to worsen:” can do a lockdown again, but if hospitals overflow, there is no economy worth. Maybe you have to find a mixed formula and hold the pull ”.

Back to school

In China, the children returned to class before summer “because the pandemic was under control.” “There was a safety distance, few students, and they even had a hat to mark that distance with the rest of colleagues ”, he details. Currently, lhe situation is also “completely normal” in that area. The gel is still used, but not the mask. There are also no bubble groups or safety distance.

In the meantime, Spain it has only just begun its fight to ensure the safety of children in the classroom. The new school year started with strict protocols implemented by communities that have several points in common, such as the mandatory use of masks, hydroalcoholic gels, staggered and solo entrances and exits, lowering of student ratios, safety distance and the so-called ‘bubble groups’ to avoid outbreaks if they are produces some contagion.