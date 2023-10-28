Former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang died of a heart attack that occurred while the politician was swimming in the pool. As reported by a Hong Kong newspaper on October 28 South China Morning Post, Keqiang had previously undergone heart surgery.

According to two sources of the publication, the politician was in the pool of the Dongjiao Binguan Hotel, where he lived during a trip to Shanghai. Doctors, accompanied by members of his personal security, immediately rushed Li Keqiang to Shuguang Hospital, where he died despite the efforts of doctors.

They also reported that the former head of government had previously undergone coronary heart bypass surgery, which allows blood flow to be restored in the heart muscle.

It is noted that the death of the politician came as a complete surprise to the country’s top leadership.

The death of former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang became known on October 27. He died at the age of 68. China Central Television listed the cause of death as a heart attack.

Li Keqiang served as Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China from 2013 to 2023. In March, he was replaced in this post by Li Qiang, a member of the standing committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party Central Committee.