The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States is behind many hacker attacks and the organization of “color revolutions” around the globe. This is stated in the report of the Chinese National Center for Emergency Response to Computer Virus Attacks “360”, published on Thursday, May 4.

“For a long time, the US CIA secretly carried out “peaceful evolution” and “color revolutions” around the world, and also continued to engage in espionage and theft of classified data,” the newspaper quotes from the report. China Daily.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the rapid development of the Internet has provided the CIA with new opportunities for infiltration, subversion and sabotage, the report argues.

Thus, it is noted that it is the CIA that is behind the organization of the “color revolution” in Ukraine in 2014, the “sunflower revolution” in Taiwan, the “saffron revolution” in Myanmar in 2007, the “green revolution” in Iran in 2009, an attempted coup in Belarus and many others.

According to the report, over the past few decades, the CIA has overthrown or attempted to overthrow at least 50 legitimate governments of other countries (while the CIA recognized only 7 of them), causing unrest in them.

It is noted that the United States has developed software that does not require a telephone, cable or satellite connection and can easily hide from any form of government surveillance. With it, the CIA can monitor the networks of other countries at any time and in any place to steal important and confidential data.

Earlier, at the end of April, the German newspaper Die Zeit, citing published secret Pentagon documents, reported that US intelligence could monitor communications within the German Ministry of Defense. Specifically, it was about a closed meeting of representatives of the department with the military circles of China, which was held on February 20. As a method of obtaining information, “reconnaissance by means of communications” was indicated, which may imply the interception of online correspondence or hacking of IT systems.

In the same month, the BBC also noted, citing Pentagon documents leaked to the Web, that US authorities could be spying on Secretary General António Guterres. As noted, the documents contain details from conversations between Guterres and his first deputy, Amina Mohammed. Guterres himself was not surprised at the fact of listening to personal conversations.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about almost 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Ukraine, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Kyiv army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.