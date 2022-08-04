The temperature in China in the past few years coincided with historical highs

In the past few years, 131 Chinese weather stations have recorded temperatures that have matched or exceeded all-time highs. Unprecedented warming in the country reports Reuters.

For the whole of 2021, 62 weather stations recorded similar temperatures. According to the China Weather Bureau, the country is considered a “climate change sensitive region”. Temperatures have risen by 0.26 degrees Celsius every decade since 1951, while the global average has reached 0.15 degrees.

Local authorities said the country’s average soil temperature has risen much faster than the rest of the world over the past 70 years. The trend is expected to continue. “In the future, the increase in average regional temperatures in China will be significantly higher than in the world,” the National Climate Center of China said.

Earlier in China, in the north and south of the country, prolonged downpours caused severe flooding. The National Climate Center expressed concern that the country will repeat again the summer of last year, when a natural disaster turned into the deaths of hundreds of people.