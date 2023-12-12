There was an unusual case in China where a phone number was auctioned for 3.3 million euros, but the buyer later changed his mind.
The scene, with bittersweet hues, opens in the halls of a Chinese court.
Here, previously, it was put up for auction a telephone number, apparently, originally belonging to an individual with a criminal past.
The detail of the former owner, however, takes second place when we become aware of another relevant piece of data: the final sales price.
The offers for the purchase of the number, “18611999999”, have risen dramatically, one raise after another, until reaching almost 3.4 million euros.
The epilogue of the story sees the buyer, somewhat unexpectedly, withdraw after the auction closes refusing to make payment.
Staggering figures
This particular and rare telephone number, characterized by a sequence of six '9's at the endwas put up for auction with a starting price of 100 CNY, equivalent to around €13.
The auction saw numerous bids which brought the final price to RMB 26 million.
To participate in the auction, a deposit of 10 CNY was required, just over 2.5 euros.
A peculiar feature of this phone number, in addition to the sequence of '9' at the end, is that it belonged to an individual considered 'criminal', as reported by local sources.
It is not clear whether this data represented an element of attraction for the participants in the auction, but the fact that the local court directly managed the event is a clear signal that the provenance of the number was evident.
Chinese regulations
Xiao Moumou won the auction, but this person was then unable to pay the bill within the established deadline.
Due to Xiao Moumou's pregnancy, the Zhenjiang Economic Development Zone People's Court could not impose a prison sentence, but imposed a significant fine of CNY 80,000, equivalent to just over 10,000 euros.
The regulations provide that in the event of auction disruption, the convicted person is required to compensate for any loss of earnings.
The court plans to put the number up for auction again, and if the final price is lower, the woman could be called to cover the price difference.
#China #bought #telephone #number #auction #million #euros
Leave a Reply