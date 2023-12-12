There was an unusual case in China where a phone number was auctioned for 3.3 million euros, but the buyer later changed his mind.

The scene, with bittersweet hues, opens in the halls of a Chinese court.

Here, previously, it was put up for auction a telephone number, apparently, originally belonging to an individual with a criminal past. The detail of the former owner, however, takes second place when we become aware of another relevant piece of data: the final sales price. The offers for the purchase of the number, “18611999999”, have risen dramatically, one raise after another, until reaching almost 3.4 million euros. The epilogue of the story sees the buyer, somewhat unexpectedly, withdraw after the auction closes refusing to make payment.

Staggering figures This particular and rare telephone number, characterized by a sequence of six '9's at the end, was put up for auction with a starting price of 100 CNY, equivalent to around €13. The auction saw numerous bids which brought the final price to RMB 26 million.

To participate in the auction, a deposit of 10 CNY was required, just over 2.5 euros. A peculiar feature of this phone number, in addition to the sequence of '9' at the end, is that it belonged to an individual considered 'criminal', as reported by local sources. It is not clear whether this data represented an element of attraction for the participants in the auction, but the fact that the local court directly managed the event is a clear signal that the provenance of the number was evident.