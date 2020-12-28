A screenshot from an undated video by citizen journalist and lawyer Zhang Zhan. (HANDOUT / YOUTUBE / AFP)

Her name is Zhang Zhan, she is 37 years old, she comes from Shanghai.

She is a former lawyer, idealistic and obstinate according to her relatives, who has become a whistleblower to document the truth in the face of the authorities’ cover-ups on the epidemic.

Arrested last May, formally charged in November, after six months of detention, she has just been sentenced, barely three hours after the start of her trial, to 4 years in prison for ” provocation to troubles“, terms regularly used in China against opponents.

The judgment was pronounced behind closed doors. Journalists, but also foreign diplomats and Zhang Zhan supporters who tried to enter the courthouse were turned away by the police.

Heavy security as Chinese citizen journalist jailed for 4 years for reporting on Wuhan virus. Zhang Zhan’s live reports were widely shared on social media in Februaryhttps://t.co/wnuAD2P6wc Police try to block journalists outside the Shanghai court where Zhang was on trial pic.twitter.com/Wmd7aDMA8E – AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 28, 2020

The prosecutor had recommended the maximum penalty, citing recidivism: in 2019, the whistleblower had already been arrested for showing support for pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. What had earned him two months of detention, with psychiatric examinations.

In February 2020, Zhang Zhan traveled to the city of Wuhan, which was then in quarantine and the epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic. With her cell phone, she films what she sees: the station, completely deserted. The chaotic situation in the halls of a hospital. A community health center where a man tells him that he has paid for a screening test that is supposed to be free.

Video of #ZhangZhan

A citizen journalist, who reported about the coronavirus from Wuhan during the lockdown, was sentenced to four years in jail under the crime of “picking quarrels and provoking troubles” today.

pic.twitter.com/Pgtw7v0Crr – 洞 物 员 DongWuyuan Zoo (@Horror_Zoo) December 28, 2020

At the beginning of March, the Communist Party suggests to impose on the inhabitants a “gratitude education“So that they can give due thanks for the government’s efforts in dealing with the epidemic? Zhang Zhan walks the streets and asks passers-by if they really feel grateful.

His videos are shot in a hurry: the images are shaky, poorly framed, rarely edited. Zhang Zhan posts them on Chinese and foreign social networks, including Twitter and YouTube, which are banned in China.

She also writes articles which criticize the authorities, the censorship of independent journalists, the harassment of certain families of victims.

The authorities accuse him of having spread a large amount of false information but also of having accepted interviews with foreign media Radio Free Asia and The Epoch Times.

Zhang Zhan, who refuses to plead guilty, assures that she did not “fabricate” information about the pandemic and that everything she reported, she learned firsthand.

While in detention, in protest, she tries to go on a hunger strike but is force-fed through a tube that is passed through her nose by tying her hands so that she cannot remove it. . According to one of his lawyers, his physical and psychological state of health is “worrying”.

Doctors, whistleblowers, amateur investigators, journalists: all the critical voices who have pointed out the authorities’ missteps and tried to move China towards the rule of law have been censored.

At least half a dozen people who tried to document the containment of Wuhan have been arrested.

Some are still under house arrest and no longer speak out publicly.

Three young people, notably who had started to archive on a system hosted abroad, all the content deleted from the Internet by censorship was held in solitary confinement for fifty-five days, before being formally charged again for having “provoked troubles “. They are awaiting trial …

This wave of repression reveals the paranoia of the Chinese authorities and their vigilance vis-à-vis any version that does not conform to the official truth, as the government celebrates the success of its fight against the epidemic.

This image is circulating on Chinese special networks despite the threat of censorship: this is what I mean today in the court that delivered the verdict on #ZhangZhan. pic.twitter.com/2U2sKsWAZK – Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) December 28, 2020

In recent months, the Communist Party has launched a forced march into a rewrite of history, to regain control of the narrative of the epidemic, to make people forget both that the virus appeared in Wuhan and that the authorities have tried to cover it up.

Hundreds of state media reporters were deployed to the city, and President Xi Jinping ordered officials to “strengthen the orientation of public opinion“.

Wuhan has thus become the heroic victim of the coronavirus and the authorities are posing as great victors: the epidemic is under control. Officially, China has less than 5,000 deaths (more than 80% of which took place in Whuan, 11 million inhabitants).

On Friday evening, the CCP leaders even welcomed a “extremely extraordinary glorious victory“on the virus … Difficult to be more emphatic, while a WHO team is expected in early January in China to take stock of the origins of the epidemic.