Chinese economist Zhu Ming explains SVB bankruptcy as a systemic risk

The collapse of the large US bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is explained by the existence of a serious systemic risk that affects the financial system of the US and the whole world. Such a reason for the bankruptcy of a financial company, as reported by RIA Newssaid Zhu Min, deputy director of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

“We all witnessed the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank a couple of weeks ago. In my opinion, this is due to systemic risk. Let this bank in itself is not systemically important, and the collapse of this bank does not in itself represent a systematic risk, but the nature of this collapse is such, ”the economist noted.

He explained that among the key reasons for the bankruptcy of SVB are poor management in the banking sector and in the very issue of risk management. In his opinion, the general imbalance in the structure also played its role.

“We have experienced the longest period of monetary easing and fiscal stimulus in 15 years. We are experiencing the fastest rise in interest rates in history – by 500 basis points over the past 12 months. I think that none of those who work in the financial sector have seen anything like this before. And this has consequences,” Min concluded.

Earlier it became known that the leading US banks lost more than a hundred billion dollars due to the crisis. Since the beginning of March, the market capitalization of the six largest US banks – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo – has fallen by 13 percent.