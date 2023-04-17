China predicted an increase in the number of military exchanges between Russia and China after the visit of Li Shangfu

China is sure that the choice of Russia as the first foreign trip of Colonel General Li Shangfu as Minister of Defense of the PRC speaks of the desire of the two countries to strengthen cooperation. According to experts, after this, countries will conduct more military exchanges, writes Chinese government publication Global Times.

According to Zhuo Hua, an international relations expert at the Institute of International Relations and Diplomacy of the Beijing University of Foreign Studies, the two countries want to enrich the strategic importance of the strategic partnership in the field of coordination.

He expressed the opinion that the parties need to exchange views and coordinate positions on major international and regional issues. This will allow us to make a joint contribution to peace and stability.

Chinese military expert and television commentator Song Zhongping told reporters that Li Shangfu’s trip indicates a high level of bilateral military relations. He predicts that countries will now have more mutually beneficial military exchanges in various areas, including defense technology and military exercises.

Li Shangfu himself, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that China and Russia have strong relations that surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War. He called the relations between the two countries very stable and stressed that they are based on the principles of non-alignment, non-opposition to a third party.