





The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced on Thursday the maintenance of key interest rates, in line with market expectations. Despite the slowdown in the world’s second largest economy and the recent weakening of the yuan, the institution opted for a stance of continuity in monetary policy. In a statement, the Chinese central bank said that the loan reference interest rate (LPR) for 1 year will remain at 3.65%, while the 5-year rate was maintained at 4.30%. LPR is a benchmark composed of rates charged by 18 banks to customers. Most new loans in the country use the LPR, particularly the 1-year LPR, which is released monthly.







