RTHK: In China, one person died in a collision of 200 cars

More than 200 cars collided in China due to fog transmits Chinese RTHK.

It is reported that one person died in a mass accident that occurred on a bridge in the city of Zhengzhou, China’s central province of Henan. According to RTHK, the collision of cars occurred on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:40 am (2:40 Moscow time).

It is specified that 11 fire engines and 66 rescuers eliminate the consequences of the accident. The number of victims remains unknown.

Previously, about 20,000 Apple smartphones burned down as a result of an accident in China.