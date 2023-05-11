China’s banks sharply reduced lending last month, suggesting waning official support for the post-pandemic recovery of the world’s second-largest economy.

In April, Chinese banks released 718.8 billion yuan (US$103.67 billion) in new loans, well below the 3.89 trillion yuan passed on in March, according to data published today by the PBoC.

The April figure was well below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich provided for 1.33 trillion yuan in new loans.

Total social finance, a broader measure of credit in the Chinese economy, also fell sharply from March to April, from 5.38 trillion yuan to 1.22 trillion yuan.

China’s monetary base (M2), in turn, had an annual increase of 12.4% in April, losing strength compared to the increase of 12.7% in March. Last month’s result was slightly below the market’s projection of a 12.5% ​​increase. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.