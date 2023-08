The most liquid Chinese brand was GAC Trumpchi: after three years, used cars of this brand retain 63.9 percent of the value. Behind were Subaru, Mazda, Audi, Volkswagen, as well as all Korean and American brands officially sold in China. In second place is Wuling (62.9%), followed by Changan (62.2%), Lynk & Co (59.7%) and Li Auto (59.7%). For example, Kia cars retain 62.2% of their price in China in three years.