In China, introduced the smartphone ZTE Axon 50 Ultra. The novelty is distinguished by the function of two-way satellite communication, it is said on April 12 at site companies.

“ZTE Axon 50 Ultra provides satellite communications services for extreme scenarios without signal, supports Beidou two-way satellite messages, and can send emergency and help messages, and become the industry’s first dual-system secure mobile phone that can freely edit long text satellite messages ( the Beidou Satellite/Short Messaging feature is enabled subject to permission from the industry body),” the official release reads.

The ZTE Axon 50 Ultra has a 6.67-inch curved OLED display and a 10-bit panel with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM. The ZTE Axon 50 Ultra is equipped with a 64 MP Sony IMX787 main sensor triple camera with OIS. It has a 50MP ultra-wide-angle module and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The smartphone is equipped with high-precision lane-level navigation, NFC, infrared remote control, it plays “super-immersive sound effects”. The new ZTE has a triple HD main camera with 64 million OIS (Sony IMX787 full pixel focusing), an ultra wide-angle autofocus main camera with optical image stabilization. The flagship supports all-weather high-definition shooting, including wide-angle shots, macro shots, and large-scale documentaries. With the help of the gadget, you can make stable and high-quality video recording.

