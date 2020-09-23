An aerial view of the mosquito-infested housing project in Chengdu, China, September 15, 2020 (SUNLING / COSTFOTO)

The real estate project aimed to reconnect the city and the environment, but in the end nature took back its rights. The apartment buildings promised to reconnect the people of Chengdu with nature. A little piece of jungle in this megalopolis of 9 million inhabitants of Sichuan, a province in west-central China. But the eight building bars erected in 2018 lined with trees and plants of all kinds quickly became uninhabitable and the project turned into a fiasco. The fauna quickly regained its rights and swarms of mosquitoes invaded the premises, making the apartments unoccupied.

However, the idea had been a resounding success, the 826 housing units of the complex had quickly found takers this year but in the end only ten families moved there in the face of these dire conditions. This is not the first time that the country has developed these “vertical forests”.

China seems very fond of this mixture of genres. A few years earlier, the city of Nanjing, in the south of the country, inaugurated the first project in Asia in this direction. This process has ecological virtues that speak to China, a signatory of the Paris climate agreements but the world’s leading polluter trying to green its image. The Nanjing project, carried by an Italian firm, is made up of some 1,000 trees and several thousand various plants capable of absorbing 25 tons of carbon dioxide and producing 69 kilograms of oxygen per day. Several other megalopolises like Shanghai had also expressed their interest in these green buildings.

These buildings are particularly demanding in water but above all, we need staff to take care of these plants. In Chengdu, no one was dispatched to take care of this task and the flora can be seen taking full possession of the balconies and empty apartments, causing the proliferation of insects. In a post-Covid-19 world, China, from where the coronavirus epidemic has spread, risks thinking twice before developing these green buildings in the future in densely populated megalopolises.