President of ApexBrasil had linked the sector to the advance of deforestation; for minister, speech was “favorable to sustainable production”

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro (PSD), defended the president of the ApexBrasil, Jorge Viana (PT), this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) of criticisms made by agribusiness representatives. Viana had linked the sector to the advance of deforestation in Brazil. For the minister, the position was “conducive to sustainable production.

Fávaro used the same argument that the president of ApexBrasil used minutes before, saying that his speech was distorted because of the distance between China and Brazil. Both participate in a series of commitments in Beijing (China) with the presence in loco of big businessmen in the sector.

“Perhaps, due to the distance from Beijing to Brazil, the conversation is distorted. Everyone knows that your position was in favor of sustainable production, for the good of agriculture, and it got there distorted. But we are here as witnesses of the good work that you have been doing also in favor of agriculture”, said Favaro.

The minister participates in the seminar “Brazil-China Business”organized by Brazil China Business Council, which will feature speeches by Brazilian and Chinese businessmen throughout this Wednesday. The event is held at the Hotel St. Régis, the same one where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) would stay in Beijing.

The Chief Executive, however, canceled his official trip to the Asian country after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Last week, the venue centered on events, lectures and meetings between Brazilian businessmen who had already arrived in China before Lula’s decision to remain in Brasília.

Shortly before Fávaro’s speech, Viana apologized and said she didn’t want to “leave a misunderstanding”.

“I wanted to make a brief and small repair. I’m a forest engineer by training, I made a history of our situation, especially in the Amazon where I live, because Brazil has had an increase in deforestation in the last 4 or 5 years. But my focus was by no means to leave any misunderstandings as it may have been. We are a long way from Brazil, I think that from here to there things have not turned out the way I said”, said the president of ApexBrasil.

On Monday, Viana highlighted Brazilian environmental issues and said it was necessary to “Stop saying outside Brazil that the country has no environmental problem”.

“We have, it’s been a long time”he said while speaking at a seminar organized by the Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and the CCG (Center for China and Globalization) in Beijing. O Power360 accompanied the 2 events.

On the occasion, Viana stated that 84 million hectares were deforested in the Brazilian Amazon over the last 50 years. Of these, 67 million were allocated to livestock and another 6 million to grain agriculture. The minister said that the data comes from studies by the Ministry of Agriculture, amazon (Institute of Man and Environment of the Amazon) and MapBiomas.

The speech contrasted with others, made at the same event by leaders of Brazilian companies that emphasized sustainable practices. Among them were the CEO of JBSGilberto Xandó, director for Asia and president for China at SuzanoPablo Gimenez Machado, and the vice president of OKAlexandre D’Ambrosio.

Among the Chinese participants were the director of China Forestry Seed Group, Zhang Guofu, the chairman of the board of directors of Shanxi Changrong Agricultural Technology, and the commercial manager of Cargillwhich Taiyong.

The words of the president of ApexBrasil had a bad effect on Tuesday (28.Mar.2023). Opposition congressmen accused the former senator from Acre of wanting to harm Brazil and hating agribusiness.

the senator Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), former Minister of Agriculture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said on Tuesday (28.Mar) that Viana’s speech was “very foolish”since Apex “it has always promoted exports, where agro is champion”.

She even raised concerns about possible fallout from the comment. “What Apex is this that accuses agro of deforesting the Amazon in front of our biggest customers, in China? Do they want to bring down the country’s image, the trade balance and the GDP all at once?”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.

Viana even hit back at the former minister on the social network afterwards. He said she would be “picking up on misinformation”. According to the Apex president, what he said at the seminar in Beijing was to promote agribusiness, exports and attract investment. “The time for foolishness is past, believe me!”, he wrote.

In note, the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) said that Jorge Viana’s position is “mistaken” It is “without full knowledge about national agriculture”.

The group said that the damage that a Brazilian spokesperson like the president of the Apex does when placing himself based on “an outdated premise devoid of scientific and official information”.

To an audience practically equal to that of the 1st seminar, Viana said on this 4th fair that ApexBrasil “it will not deviate, under any circumstances, from its mission, which is to promote exports, Brazilian companies in the world and attract investments”.

“And anyone who wants to fulfill this mission must have deep respect for the Brazilian productive sectors. I claim that the agribusiness sector is resilient, it has gone through many difficulties and has overcome them all, including the pandemic. And it has always been part of the solution. Helping Brazil move forward from an economic point of view”, said at the business seminar.