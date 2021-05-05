In China, elderly tourists were taken to a cemetery instead of the guided tour they paid for. Thus, they wanted to make a commercial offer to pensioners, BBC reports.

Thus, travelers paid 18 yuan (200 rubles) for a sightseeing tour to a “picturesque” place with a complex lunch. But this turned out to be a hoax, and the elderly were simply brought to the graves.

When one of the tourists decided to complain about the Longyao organizing company. However, the Chongqing Culture and Tourism Development Committee conducted an investigation and found that the claimed company did not have a tourism license.

In addition, the committee has promised to prevent such incidents in the future. It was not specified whether the pensioners were compensated for the cost of the trip.

Last fall, the owner of a gift shop in China humiliated tourists in front of other vacationers and called them “beggar losers” for not buying anything from her. In the footage, she shouts to people leaving without shopping that they should not travel if they have no money.