Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 10:35

China’s economic situation is worsening, increasing pressure on Beijing to step up support for households or risk getting stuck in a rut of low growth, marked by falling prices and trade disputes.

The battery of data, which includes industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investment and property prices, disappointed analysts’ expectations, showing that activity weakened across the board in August. Property prices, for example, posted their biggest annual drop in nine years.

Beijing has already signaled that more aid is on the way, but the policies being rolled out, such as cuts to banks’ reserve requirements, add to a menu of piecemeal measures rolled out in recent years that have so far failed to propel the economy into higher gear.

China’s leadership, for its part, has stuck to the long-term goal of transforming the country into a tech giant immune to Western meddling, even if that comes at the expense of short-term growth or rebalancing an economy that is heavily dependent on investment and manufacturing. Stimulus money is currently being poured into factories, and especially into priority industries like electric vehicles, semiconductors and renewable energy equipment.

Without stronger stimulus aimed at boosting spending rather than expanding supply, the risk, economists say, is that China will enter a difficult period of falling prices and subdued growth, similar to Japan’s decades-long stagnation, or the painful debt renegotiations that followed previous housing crises in Europe and the United States.

Impact on the real estate sector

New home prices in major Chinese cities fell 5.7 percent in August compared with the same month last year, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

This is the biggest decline in the indicator in the last nine years, despite the government’s efforts to reverse the country’s housing crisis by reducing interest rates, restrictions on property purchases and promising to buy unsold homes.

According to the data, among the 70 cities consulted in the survey, 68 reported price declines compared to August 2023.