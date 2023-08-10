Xinhua: Washington is like a robber who takes resources from objectionable countries

Washington can be compared to a robber who takes resources from unwanted countries. This was written by journalists of the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

As observers emphasized, the United States does not hide its face, does not wear a mask, but steals and robs, talking about its own superiority.

As an example, Chinese journalists cited the situation in Syria, where the US military stole wheat and oil from the republic, causing damage of 25.9 billion dollars. The article also says that the protracted Syrian crisis has led to poverty among the population.

Experts accused the US of seizing Iranian oil tankers on international trade routes. According to journalists, the Americans secretly ship their contents to themselves for resale. The purpose of the theft, the Chinese authors called the receipt of profits by the US authorities and the deprivation of resources of governments objectionable to Washington.

Washington refuses to admit its identity as a robber and does not care about the reaction of the world, the article says.

Earlier, The New York Times wrote that the military conflict in Ukraine is preparing the United States for a confrontation with China. This trend only testifies to the successful attempt by the US and NATO leadership to “force Europe” to follow the American course, the journalists noted.

In addition, the PRC accused Washington of escalating the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that the United States was adding fuel to the fire in the crisis, while China was proposing a peace plan at the same time.