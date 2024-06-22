Reuters: in China, AI created a Russian copy of Ukrainian blogger Olga Loyek

In China, artificial intelligence (AI) created a Russian copy of Ukrainian blogger Olga Loyek. This is reported by Reuters.

According to the agency, Loyek’s digital doubles claimed to be Russian women who were grateful to China for Russia’s support and who wanted to make extra money by selling goods such as Russian candy. “It’s like my face speaks Chinese, and in the background I see Moscow and the Kremlin. It’s really creepy because I would never say such things in my life,” Lojek said.

As the agency notes, accounts created using Loyek’s image have hundreds of thousands of followers and have sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods. Some posts include a note saying they were created using artificial intelligence.

Earlier it was reported that a chatbot was launched in China, trained on the ideas of the country’s head Xi Jinping. It was clarified that the system can answer questions, create reports, make retellings, and also translate from Chinese into English.