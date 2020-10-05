In China’s Gansu province, a truck entered an agricultural market, the agency said Xinhua.

According to the source, five people died on the spot, the sixth died after being hospitalized, and another 14 were injured. Their condition is assessed as serious.

It is pre-established that the driver has lost control of the vehicle. Local authorities have launched an investigation into all the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 4, in Jilin province in northeastern China, as a result of a collision of several cars, 18 people were killed and another was injured.