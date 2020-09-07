Within the Chinese language province of Hunan, a person attacked schoolchildren with a knife. 4 highschool college students have been injured.

The incident passed off within the metropolis of Zhangjiajie on Monday morning close to one of many native faculties, the portal studies. Sina…

The attacker was detained by the police. The injured kids have been hospitalized. The explanations for the emergency are being investigated.

Final Sunday within the heart of British Birmingham, an unknown attacked individuals with a knife, a number of individuals have been injured.

In Tatarstan, a person was detained the day earlier than who stabbed his ex-wife with a knife in a retailer.