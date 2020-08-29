The network got footage in which the dog brings a bun to a homeless hungry cat. The video was shared by a resident of China, who is also the owner of the pet. The Life edition drew attention to the case.

A girl from the Chinese province of Shandong witnessed the touching moment. She said that her dog named Pudding was barking, and when she went out to see what was happening, she saw that her pet was carrying a bun with pork from his booth, then laid it in front of a stray cat, who was sitting on the stairs nearby and was obviously hungry …

The girl noted that initially the cat was scared and did not go down the steps, then Pudding stepped back a little and kept his distance, allowing her to get closer.

“I thought he was going to use the bun as bait to catch or fight a cat. And I couldn’t even imagine what would happen next. Pudding gave the food, walked away and stayed at a distance so that the cat would not be afraid, ”Pudding’s owner shared her emotions.

As a result, the cat was able to pick up the bun and ran away. “I was very moved by this moment, because our dog is a guard dog and usually treats his food very carefully,” the girl said.