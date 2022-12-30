The news on the number of deaths from Covid in China is never clear. According to a British institute, it is likely that around nine thousand people are dying a day from Covid.

This is estimated by the research company Airfinity, which just a few days ago spoke of five thousand deaths a day.

Deaths in China since December 1 may have reached 100,000 for a total of more than 18 million infections, the company added. Predicting a peak of new cases on January 13: 3.7 million per day. The Guardian reports it.